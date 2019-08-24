HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Public School system hosting an autism fitness certification class this weekend meant to help people off all ages with the disorder.
While many autism programs address the cognitive side of autism, Founder, Eric Chessen, told Western Mass News the goal of this program is take on the physical health of those with the disorder.
"It's not just for highly motivated individuals who are below 12 years in age this is really for, everyone and what we're looking at is fitness as a gateway as optimal development to other areas," Chessen said.
The Autism Fitness Program was developed roughly 15 years ago.
The class this weekend is considered one of the first of its kind to help people with autism.
