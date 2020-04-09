HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Holyoke Public Schools will shorten April vacation by two days.
The school system announced Thursday that there will be three days off from Monday, April 20 -- which is Patriots Day -- through Wednesday, April 22.
Schools will return to remote learning days for two days at the end of the week -- Thursday, April 23 and Friday, April 24.
The last day of school for the year will be on Friday, June 19.
“This approach allows us to balance the need to maintain our remote learning routines and our connections with students, while also providing an opportunity for students, families and staff to recharge and focus on their health and wellness. Please stay safe, stay healthy and stay home,” the announcement said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.