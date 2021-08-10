HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke officials have announced that masks will be required in their public schools when the new academic year begins.

Holyoke Public Schools said Tuesday that as part of their return-to-school plan for the upcoming year, masks and face coverings will be required for all indoor activities except for eating and mask breaks.

The district's plan also includes physical distancing of three feet wherever possible, proper air filtration, routine COVID-19 safety checks (formerly known as pooled testing), an emphasis on vaccinations, and grouping students in cohorts.

Masks will be required at Springfield Public Schools this fall SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) –- As COVID-19 cases continue to grow, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said everyone at Springfield Public Schools…

Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent and Receiver Anthony Soto said in a statement:

“This plan was developed with a student-first mindset that provides students with a safe, positive, and productive school year and that maximizes the likelihood of uninterrupted learning for everyone.” “Our guidelines were developed with DESE and CDC guidance, as well as consultations with the local board of health and input from families through our Family Survey that received over 1,000 responses.”

In addition, Holyoke Public Schools has partnered with Holyoke Health Center for a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for all community members ages 12 and older. The event will be held Wednesday at Holyoke High School North Campus on Beech Street from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and appointments are still available.

Western Mass News will have more on this story starting at 5 p.m. on ABC40.