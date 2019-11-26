HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Governor Baker signed an important bill today which gives public schools more funding.
One western Mass community especially thankful for the extra money is Holyoke.
Western Mass News spoke with the district's superintendent of schools on the funding.
That additional funding comes after Governor Baker signed s.21-42 today an act relative to educational opportunity for students.
With its passage, $1.5 billion will be invested in public schools over the next seven years.
The school district in Holyoke is one that has gotten a lot of attention recently.
The school district here has been under state receivership for five years after it was determined the district has not been performing well.
In this month’s election, voters also decided not to approve funding for two new middle schools to be built in the city, even though the state had committed $76 million to the project.
Superintendent of Schools Dr. Stephen Zrike said today’s passage is a plus for the district.
"We see it as a huge victory. Money won’t cure all our problems...important to have the resources to help students succeed," Dr. Zrike noted.
Dr. Zrike told Western Mass News an exact dollar amount heading to Holyoke is not yet known, but he said this new funding will help them offer more support for teachers, investments in STEM, pre-K programs and even providing more mental health services for students.
Legislators believe this new law will ultimately help the schools serving a high number of low-income students across the state.
