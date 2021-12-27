HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Holyoke will begin enforcing a mask mandate for municipal buildings effective Tuesday, December 28th.
Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said that this is due in part to a local case surge and positivity rate within city hall.
Last week, the city reported 460 cases and a positivity rate of a little over 7.5 percent.
