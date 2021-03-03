HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- One year after its arrival in Massachusetts, COVID-19 is still impacting holiday traditions, including the annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade, which has been canceled for the second year in a row.

However, residents have found a unique way to keep the celebration alive.

COVID-19 has put a Holyoke tradition on pause for another year. In January, the annual Holyoke. St Patrick’s Parade was canceled for a second time.

Western Mass News spoke with Marc Joyce, the president of the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke, who said the committee wanted to be extra cautious as the pandemic continues.

“It was a very, very difficult decision, but it was made a lot easier by the fact that we really didn’t have a lot of choices when we got closer at the end of last year and the beginning of January,” Joyce said.

Joyce said the city of Holyoke is ready and hopeful to start the parade back up in 2022 and while the typical festivities are off the table this year in order to keep everyone safe, residents said the celebrations must go on.

City councilor at-large and mayoral candidate Rebecca Lisi said her campaign team got together to figure out a pandemic-friendly way to carry out a parade-like tradition. Now, families across the area are building mini shoebox floats for a virtual display on Facebook.

“We know we'll never be able to do anything that compares to the big parade, but it was still really valuable and important to us to bring the community together in some safe way,” Lisi explained.

Lisi said her son Lucien, 7, is sad to be missing out on walking in the parade again as he has for most of his life, but he was able to channel some creativity into his float.

“My favorite part is this right here because it's like made out of pipe cleaners and there's like a little rainbow,” Lucien explained.

These are a few of the other floats that will be featured in the parade and you still have time to make your own!

Once you've crafted your float, all you have to do is send a photo and video and share it with event leaders.

All of the creations will be put together in a video, like a virtual parade, to be streamed on the Facebook page on March 17.

For more information on how to enter your float, CLICK HERE.