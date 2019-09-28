HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We continue to follow breaking news out of Holyoke where firefighters have been battling a massive house fire on Fairfield Avenue since 6 tonight.
Holyoke Fire Capt. Kevin Cavagnac says six people, including a baby, are now left without a home.
Everyone inside made it out safely.
Authorities say crews started battling the fire from inside the house when they first arrived.
They were forced to leave when the home became not structurally safe.
It eventually collapsed.
Fire officials say there were no pets in the house at the time of the fire.
Western Mass News spoke to a neighbor who first saw the flames.
"I was walking over to my neighbor's kitchen and it outlooks our neighbor's house, and all I saw was my neighbor's house, their porch completely on fire, and it started to push back towards the house," stated Holyoke resident Marco Crescentini.
Crescentini says that he and his family jumped into action to help their neighbors escape.
His dad ran to grab a ladder to help get the people trapped by the fire on the second floor out safely.
They say the cause is still unknown and the investigation is ongoing.
The Red Cross is stepping in to help the six family members.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help those impacted by the fire.
You can click or tap here to learn more information.
