HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Valentine’s Day is almost here and you may be wondering how to celebrate safely and a day of love might be just what we need.
Whether you're looking of a pandemic friendly getaway or a night at home, The Delaney House has you covered with multiple options to celebrate Valentine’s Day.
Chocolate, flowers, and a night on the town brings up memories of Valentine’s Days in previous years, but the day of love now just 10 days away might look a little different this year.
Peter Rosskothen, owner of The Delaney House, told Western Mass News it's not getting in the way of bringing in the love. Some of the hotel rooms feature a romantic in-room dinner set-up, he said, makes for the perfect pandemic-friendly getaway. You'll have drinks, chocolate-covered strawberries, and dinner brought right to your room.
“It's one of those products that couples really enjoy. They get the privacy of a hotel room, a beautiful hotel room. They have the quality of a high-end restaurant, and the combination of those two things is a great break from the house and the routine that people go through,” Rosskothen noted.
He told Western Mass News while the pandemic, of course, took a toll on business, he’s expecting to be busy next weekend.
“Kaylee, it's truly the best weekend since COVID started,” Rosskothen said.
They're sold out of these rooms for Valentine’s Day weekend and for the first time in a year since they started this room offer, but the option is always available. There is a spa open in the hotel for a relaxing, self-care opportunity as well and dine-in options for Valentine’s Day dinner at the restaurant.
“It’s a really nice five course meal, very well paired with wine, so that's open and then if you want to come in the restaurant and order off the menu, so we have both choices,” Rosskothen explained.
What if you prefer to stay home for Valentine’s Day?
“It’s a great way to celebrate valentines [Day] at your own home if you don't feel comfortable coming out…I think it’s really important that people celebrate valentines, enjoy their significant other and if they cannot celebrate next week, there’s plenty of time this month to celebrate,” Rosskothen said.
You can CLICK HERE for more information on The Delaney House's Valentines' Day to-go offering, or you can CLICK HERE for more information on their dine-in options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.