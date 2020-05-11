HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced a four-phase plan to reopen the Bay State starting Monday, May 18, but he said the industries impacted won’t be announced until later.
Many restaurants are itching to open back up for service.
At Delaney House in Holyoke, their reopening plans include having people do outdoor eating.
This restaurant is hungry to make some money, and they’re not even currently doing take out.
“So I’m excited about it,” Owner Peter Rosskothen said. “I’m excited that we’re talking about opening. We’re itching to get back to work. We’re desperate to get back to work. This is getting old.”
Rosskothen shut down Delaney House when the state closed all non-essential businesses. He is excited to serve customers again, but based on today’s announcement from the governor’s office, it’s not clear on when he can just yet.
“I don’t understand what the phases mean to the hospitality industry,” he said. “Are we in phase one? Are we in phase two? My instinct today tells me we’re in phase two, but the problem is we don’t know where we’re at, so we don’t know when to prepare.”
Phase two of Baker’s plan is called “cautious.”
It allows more industries to reopen under restrictions.
"We'll have additional information in the coming days about which industries and activities will open in each phase based on the trajectory of the public health data," Baker said.
Rosskothen said they’re prepared because restaurants are always trying to stay clean.
“I actually think in the restaurant business we are way ahead of the game when it comes to that because it’s part of our norm,” he said. “Sanitizer, washing hands, whipping surfaces. All these things that’s becoming everyone’s norm have been in the restaurant industry's norm for a long time.”
He is also preparing for employees to come back to work.
Currently, they’re doing food deliveries to places such as hospitals, so for those workers, they’re checking their temperatures every day.
Rosskothen plans to have more restrictions for employees when people come back inside Delaney House.
“We’re going into opening requiring masks from all our employees,” he said. “I’m sure the government is going to require that as well. We’re planning on scheduling people to wipe all the surfaces every hour, every handle. Everything that somebody touches, I want to be able to wipe it every half an hour to an hour.”
Baker also said in his press conference Monday there is no longer going to be an essential and nonessential business. There will be businesses that can operate based on their ability to abide by global standards.
"One of the big things to realize as we head into this next phase is there's no longer going to be what we thought of all along for the past few months as 'essential' and 'nonessential,'" Baker said. "There are going to be businesses that are able to operate based on their ability to abide by the global standards as well as industry specific standards for their operations."
