HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Potholes tend to be a big obstacle for drivers this time of year, but in Holyoke, there's a pothole on High Street you may actually want to hit.
On Route 5 in Holyoke, right in front of Allyn Street, it sounds like a pothole.
On Lincoln Street, it's a lot of the same.
At the beginning of Southampton Road, some drivers don't even use the right lane, choosing to go wide around a blind corner.
However, on High Street, there's a pothole you're not going to swerve to miss.
John Grossman runs the Holyoke Hummus Company and they're cooking up a cookie that gets it's name from the street.
They call it the chocolate pothole.
"It's a chocolate cookie that's almost like a lava cookie on the inside, so when you bite into it, it's going to have that soft and undercooked taste on the inside, but a nice crisp on the outside. [So it kind of breaks apart?] Exactly, just like the road patches the DPW is diligently trying to put in the roads right now," Grossman explained.
Grossman told Western Mass News the second his baker brought him this cookie, the name hit him.
"The nooks in it really look like big cracks in the road that we had just been driving around. I thought it would be fun name," Grossman noted.
Mike Stone, a patron at the café, said that this is one pothole he's eager to drive over - whipping out the big words to describe this thrill to his tastebuds.
"Mmm, sublime I would even say. It's a nice infrastructural allegory that I think john's created here," Stone added.
It's a creation cheaper than the real thing.
"This one won't cost you a rim," Grossman said.
Also, it's a reminder that a cookie can make even something as frustrating as potholes fun.
