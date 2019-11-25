HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Holyoke could be welcoming their first retail pot shop in the next few months.
"We're standing in a place now that has some of those amazing bones. This was a factory on the canal for a long time. It was an artist studio for 40 years as well," said Erik Williams, COO of Canna Provisions.
Construction continues at the future site of Canna Provisions, a historic spot that plans to keep history alive in Holyoke as the city's first retail marijuana dispensary.
"What we really try to do in our company is support a wider vision of cannabis. That means supporting small growers, small producers, carrying the best products. We focus really hard on education, on the customer service, understanding that about half the people that come to us every day haven't tried cannabis ever or maybe in a long time," Williams added.
Canna Provisions told Western Mass News that their focus is different from other local dispensaries. They will only offer retails sales and work one-on-one with their customers.
"We have all of our products represented on kiosks where you can have side-by-side conversation as opposed to across a counter. It allows you to get your questions answered privately, have some really great discussions, and then move them on to a fulfillment after you've placed the order. That alone cuts off 40 percent of the time to get persons through our store," Williams explained.
Canna Provisions said they are all about honoring Holyoke and you'll be able to see some of the city's history in their new dispensary.
"So there was a pump house and that really was the whole heartbeat to this community here, whole industrial community, and when we saw some of these pieces there, we thought this was a real opportunity to show people what was here. We got the porcelain, the brass, and the woodwork. This is incredible stuff and it's never going to be produced again," Williams said.
Canna Provisions hopes to have construction complete in January and, after final inspections and approval from the Cannabis Control Commission, open for sales in February.
