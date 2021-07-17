HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Veterans from all over western Mass. were encouraged to attend an open house hosted by 'Holyoke Rows and Veterans Dragon Boat USA.'
The event took place Satuday at the Sue Ellen Panitch River Access Area at the Holyoke Rows.
Acting Mayor Terry Murphy encouraged all veterans to come out and learn about the nation’s first sustained all-veteran dragon boat program.
"It helped build commodity and support they build their own group team if you will and the have really been able to improve the health for veterans, vets have lost weight, vets have been able to sleep better dealt with PTSD all those kind of things that have an impact," said Murphy.
The hope for the open house is to bring more veterans to the team, as well as to provide outreach to the surrounding community. This as part of an effort to bring an increased awareness to the recreational river program offered at the Holyoke site.
Holyoke rows also hosts free classes for veterans every Tuesday and Thursday night at 6:00.
