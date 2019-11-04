HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As voters head to the polls Tuesday, the city clerk in Holyoke is concerned that their older model voting machines might pose problems.
Holyoke is gearing up for one of the most important days of the year: election day. Making sure every vote is accounted for is one of the most important factors.
However, city clerk Brenna McGee is concerned about the 25-year-old machines that tally the votes. She told Western Mass News there's a strong possibility they could break down.
"It's nerve-racking having machines this age because you don't know what's going to happen," McGee explained.
While McGee said it's safe to say the machines are accurate in their counting, she still thinks other problems can be a factor.
"You just don't know if something's going to happen during the day, the machine's gonna stop taking ballots, and then they're gonna have to be forced to be hand-counted by the end of the night and then people really question if their vote is being counted," McGee explained.
One particular ballot question expected to attract voters to the polls in Holyoke on Tuesday concerns millions of dollars in funding for two new middle schools - one on Chestnut Street and the other at the current Peck School location.
"We're gonna have a huge voter turnout," McGee noted.
Moving forward, McGee said the focus is on getting 16 new voting machines and the timing the key.
"There is a timeframe you have to have them before you implement them before the election," McGee said.
The hope in Holyoke is to replace the old voting machines with new ones in time for next year's presidential election. The estimated cost to do so is approximately $100,000
