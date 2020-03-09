HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Boston announced today they’re canceling this year’s St. Patrick's Day Parade.
This is all because of their concerns over the coronavirus outbreak and now western Massachusetts residents are concerned about what's going to happen with the Holyoke parade.
Western Mass News spoke with President Marc Joyce of the St. Patrick's Committee of Holyoke and he said despite Boston canceling their St. Patty's Day Parade; they still plan to move forward.
But now streets in South Boston won’t see green this Sunday.
"He's saying all of the right things. They did it out of an abundance of caution. That's how we want to operate, as well," Joyce said.
In a statement, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the city's top priority is preventing any new cases to the best of their ability and that they are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials.
Walsh also stated the risk remains low, but the situation is changing quickly.
Joyce told us Holyoke is taking precautions, such as putting out 160 sanitation stations on March 22.
"Everything that we could do. We have increased the availability of ambulances. We have increased the availability of public safety officials at this point. We’re like everybody else at this point. This is uncharted waters," Joyce explained.
But Joyce told Western Mass News that things can change at any moment.
"I mean, you could fall off a curb and break your neck. We don’t think at this point that there’s any reason to cancel this parade in Holyoke. We’re prepared to go forward, but these things are changing daily, sometimes on an hourly basis," Joyce noted.
Joyce said if they do cancel the parade, the call will come from a higher authority than the parade committee.
