(WGGB/WSHM) -- The annual back to school event for Holyoke being held with a twist this year.
Due to the pandemic, the traditional back to school gathering has been broken down to smaller, multiple events around the city.
The Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative brings local leaders and organizations together to distribute backpacks filled with school supplies to help those in need.
"What drives me is knowing that the work that you're doing is making an impact in the lives of people. The sheriff just mentioned the graduation rate. When we started this work in Holyoke in 2011, the graduation rate was 48 percent. The mayor just said it's 73 percent," said Eddie Caisse with the Holyoke Safe Neighborhood Initiative.
Caisse said each school will contact their students with event information regarding dates and times.
