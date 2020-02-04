HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Less than 2 months after a 5-year-old brought a gun to his elementary school in Holyoke, a national group visited the city to discuss gun safety and how to talk to children about guns.
Western Mass News went to the meeting tonight to see how the group has helped the local school.
'Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America' is a national organization that started after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.
In the Pioneer Valley, they focus on educating parents and grandparents on how to keep children safe with guns.
The 'Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense in America' of the Pioneer Valley, including member Stephanie Strand stepped in after a 5-year-old brought a gun to school in Holyoke last year.
"There was the kindergarten that did bring a gun to school in Holyoke at the Ian White School. We were pleased to be partnered with the school and the Holyoke Police Department to come and talk to parents as parents ourselves just say here is what moms demand action recommends here are things that we can arm ourselves to keep our children safe," Strand explained.
Strand told Western Mass News, in January they taught their...be smart program at E.N. White Elementary School they spoke directly to parents and grandparents about guns in their household.
Strand said the responsibility of a gun in the home, is in the parent's hands.
"We ask parents to first of all if you have a firearm to make sure it is secured safely," Strand said.
The group recommends keeping ammunition and the gun locked up separately.
And if your child is going to a play date, don’t be afraid to ask if there is a gun in the house.
Another member of the group, Barbara Stechenberg said she decided to join the organization after her time as a pediatric infectious disease doctor.
"A lot of my families were exposed to gun violence and a lot of my families were from the Springfield and Holyoke area and they had the trauma with issues with guns on their block if not in their own homes," Stechenberg said.
Their mission is to make sure children are safe, no matter their environment.
"These are my children I want to keep them safe I want to know about guns and the environments that they are moving out into," Stechenberg explained.
The group is working on three bills that they are trying to get out of the committee on gun safety.
