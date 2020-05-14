HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The staff at Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke is missing their students, so what better way to catch a glimpse of them than with a reverse parade.
Students and families were invited to come to the school and hold a parade.
Families paraded around the social center parking lot in their decorated cars, honking horns, and waving to the staff.
Western Mass News spoke to principal Maureen Donelan on what this parade means to the community.
"The teachers and I have missed the kids greatly. It breaks my heart not to be able to see their smiling faces everyday. The teachers miss instructing face-to-face and just being there for them and it's just so different distance learning," Donelan explaineds.
In addition to the cheerful parade, Donelan said the weather couldn't have been more perfect for the outdoor event.
