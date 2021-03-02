HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday was Read Across America Day and Mater Dolorosa School in Holyoke celebrated the occasion.
Students were allowed to go to school dressed as their favorite Dr. Seuss characters.
Teachers emphasized the importance of reading by sectioning off some time for students to read silently together.
The school's principal even stopped by each room to read some of her favorite books.
First grade teacher Abbie Malouin said she wants to instill her love of reading in her classroom
"It's such a great tool for them to be able to use and getting to see themselves in books, to getting to see other people's experiences through books is such a great gift to be able to give students," Malouin said.
While today is Dr. Seuss Day, Malouin said her class is also doing a week-long study on "Charlie and The Chocolate Factory" and the book's many different characters.
