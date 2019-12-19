HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dr. Stephen Zrike is stepping down as receiver of Holyoke Public Schools.
Zrike made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday.
Zrike was appointed in 2015 when the schools were placed placed under state receivership for poor performance.
During that time, graduation rates have increased and attendance improved, programming was added, and two new middle schools were opened.
"It is an honor and privilege to serve the children and families of Holyoke. I am consistently humbled by the individuals who make this incredible community what it is. You have already demonstrated that, by working together, extraordinary progress is possible. I am grateful for your support over the last five years, and I look forward to the important work that remains during the rest of the 2019-20 school year!" Zrike explained.
Zrike will step down in June, five years after he was first appointed. He noted in his note that he will be working with state officials and the city to ensure a smooth transition to a new leader.
