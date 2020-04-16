HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A principal in the Holyoke school district received a surprise after announcing her retirement.
Staff from the McMahon School in Holyoke paraded near Noreen Ewick's home.
Ewick was the school’s principal for the last five years and worked as a teacher for over 20 years in the district.
Staff said she will be missed.
“We wanted her to know how much we're going to miss her and how much amazing work that she has done for our school,” said McMahon assistant principal Kate Ritchie.
Ewick told Western Mass News that she did not want to have to announce her retirement during this time, but she hopes to back to visit.
“It’s bittersweet. I’m excited for me, but I’m sad to leave this way. I need closure. I will definitely be back to see the kids when they come back to school because I need to be able to hug them and tell them that I love them and will miss them and my staff has been amazing and I know they’re going to get somebody who come in and continue our mission and its overwhelming to me that so many people were hear and I love them all,” Ewick explained.
Ewick started her career at McMahon in 1999.
