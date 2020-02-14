HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dr. Stephen Zrike, receiver and superintendent of Holyoke Public Schools, has been offered a new position as the superintendent for Salem Public Schools.

He announced in December that he would be stepping down from Holyoke at the end of the school year after five years in the city.

Zrike has previously served as the superintendent of schools in Wakefield and chief of elementary schools in Chicago.

In a tweet, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse said:

