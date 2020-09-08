HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Schools across western Massachusetts are preparing for the upcoming school year.
Some of those preparations include donating supplies to students in need.
The school year is right around the corner. Whether your student is learning remotely or heading back to class in-person, families and school districts are preparing for changes.
“We know most of our students are going to be home doing remote learning, so we are trying to do our best to get them the supplies they need,” said Jose Bou Jr., director of family and community partnerships for Holyoke Public Schools.
Over the next few days, Holyoke Public Schools is collecting items such as notebooks, pencils, headphones, colored pencils, and many more items to give to students in need.
“It’s crucial. It’s more than just the crayons, more than the material we get. It’s the buy-in from the community and in this new era, we need every single person,” Bou explained.
Bou said they are giving out Chromebooks and trying to connect every single individual to internet, but they are concerned students will be starting the school year without the supplies they need.
“We are hoping to reach every single student and the fear is missing one and just missing one doesn’t feel good and is unacceptable,” Bou noted.
Bou told Western Mass News that usually teachers are able to supply their students with supplies if need be, but now that students are working remotely, the need for supplies is greater.
“That aspect of the teacher being the supplier is going to be lacking this year,” Bou explained.
If you cannot physically come out to bring supplies, Bou said they do accept cash donations.
“What we hope for is to get a huge response from the community where we would be able to serve every kid. We know we serve about 5,400 students and that may not be feasible, but we do appreciate what we do get,” Bou said.
Holyoke Public Schools will continue to collect supplies on Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
