HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Holyoke’s school district is giving out 10,000 free at-home COVID-19 testing kits to all students and staff members ahead of winter break.
School officials told Western Mass News that each student and staff member will receive one kit each, which includes two at home COVID-19 rapid tests.
“We might test them tomorrow or Friday,” said Christian Agron, A Holyoke Parent.
Parents within the Holyoke school district are now able to test their children at home for COVID-19.
“So we can get the kids tested just in case, you never know they get could exposed, and nowadays it's pretty hard to go somewhere to get tested, there will be lines or stuff like that,” said Agron.
This week, the city received 25,00 free at-home COVID-19 rapid testing kits under an initiative by Governor Charlie Baker to provide more than two million free tests across the Commonwealth to the hardest hit communities.
“The school department has been distributing them throughout the city to different departments,” said Stephen Mahoney, Chief of Schools for Holyoke Public Schools.
Mahoney told Western Mass News the district received 10,000 kits to give out to students and staff members.
“Each kit has two tests in it so by distributing 10,000, we are distributing 20,000 stay at home tests,” said Mahoney.
Mahoney said in total, 7,200 kits will be distributed this week, with 2,800 to be handed out at a later date.
“Either Jan. 5 or Jan. 7 or both we will be establishing a distribution point where folks will be able to come up and pick them up at a central location. It very well could be here at Holyoke High School, which is a great central location,” said Mahoney.
The chief of schools said the timing of these kits is pivotal, as students and staff head off for winter break and as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the Baystate.
“Here we are at the start of another surge post-thanksgiving, we are going into the holiday season, we have this new omicron coming in. Our students are going to be on break for two-plus weeks, between tomorrow and January 10th so we really want people to do everything they possibly can to stay healthy,” said Mahoney.
Mahoney said it’s important for families within the district to be vigilant during the holidays, to continue wearing masks. And he encourages those who are eligible to get vaccinated and the COVID-19 booster shot.
