HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke public school district is making a push to recruit Spanish speaking teachers for next school year and they're even planning a trip to Puerto Rico to look for candidates.
The Holyoke Public School District has about 5,000 students and what they'd like to do now is make sure their teachers reflect the diversity of their students.
According to the school district 80% of those 5,000 students are Hispanic and of the 500 teachers, only 15% are Hispanic.
Western Mass News spoke with the Manager of Recruitment for Holyoke schools, Kelly Curran who said students feel more comfortable with teachers of their own culture.
"One of the students said they had a Puerto Rican teacher, and they felt more comfortable opening up to him. Cause he felt that he could relate to him and understood where he was coming from when he was frustrated or talking about his home life," Curran explained.
This Saturday there will be a job fair at Chestnut Accelerated Middle School for those interested in a teaching position and on Monday staffers from Holyoke Public Schools will be traveling to Puerto Rico in their effort to recruit teachers.
For more information on the recruitment process, you can click here.
I have a problem with the numbers. I worked in one of the schools in Holyoke some years ago. In the school I was in I would estimate 60% to 70% of the staff were Spanish speaking. I speak/read/write passable Spanish, but was told by the principal to never use Spanish in the classroom. When we met staff from other schools the Spanish speaking percentages were a little higher, or lower, but always at least 50%. Granted things may have changed over the years, but I have a hard time believing the current rate is only 15%. I'm not talking about staff from Puerto Rico, I'm talking about Spanish speaking. The Holyoke school system may have a low number of Spanish speakers from Puerto Rico, but it does have a lot of staff who speak Spanish.
