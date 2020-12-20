HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke Public Schools announced late Sunday that classes are moving to a remote learning model starting Monday, December 21, and Tuesday, December 22.
Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos said that all Holyoke Public School buildings will remain closed until January 3, except when staff members need to pick up work materials and when essential workers need to clean the facilities.
He asks educators and other staff members that require supplies and equipment to contact their supervisor to make arrangements. Also, educators should expect to pick up materials before synchronous (live) learning begins,
The superintendent released a statement to Wester Mass News on the latest decision, saying:
"We have made this decision out of an abundance of caution due to rising cases in the City and with our staff, following guidance from the Holyoke Board of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE)."
He also added that food services will continue to be open, as well as learning support pods at the Boys and Girls Club, Girls Inc., Homework House, and the YMCA remote learning pods.
Dr. Vázquez Matos told us that 6-12 progress reports might be delayed due to moving to remote learning.
