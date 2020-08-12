HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Another local school district has made a decision on how they will start the 2020-2021 academic year.
In a letter to the school community, Holyoke Public Schools Superintendent and Receiver Dr. Alberto Vázquez Matos said that public schools will begin remotely.
He added that there will be an opt-in component for small in-person learning district-wide for families of vulnerable students and those for whom remote learning is less to conducive.
The district will be in touch with those families that may qualify for the opt-in, including:
- Students with disabilities
- English learners
- Disengaged youth
- Students in the Career and Vocational Technical Education program at Holyoke High-Dean campus
"We will monitor health metrics throughout the year to help us make decisions about whether and when to bring more students back to school," Vázquez Matos explained.
More details on the plan is expected to be released on Friday.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
