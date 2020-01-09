HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some students in one local elementary school are working together to help fire relief efforts in Australia.
"We have to be active, engaged citizens of the world and children are going to follow our lead," Lhea Destromp, subcontractor for Enrichment and Engagement at the Holyoke Boys and Girls Club, tells us.
Second graders from Kelly Elementary School in Holyoke are learning a big lesson at a young age.
"As a parent, as an educator, I think it's really important to encourage our children to be global citizens and that we help them see that their greatest power is in their ability to connect with their own community and communities beyond their own," says Destromp.
The students are making pouches out of fabric donated by the community to send to Australia to be used for kangaroos and other marsupials that are recovering from the fires.
The fires in Australia have killed at least fifteen people, destroyed at least 1,000 homes, and researchers estimate killed around one billion animals.
In addition to the pouches, the students will be sending cards to firefighters and children displaced by the fires.
"If we stand up and say, 'I know what I do isn't going to change the situation', but it could change it for one person. They're going to want to do that too," continued Destromp.
Destromp tells Western Mass News that some kids in her group know what it's like to need help and that's why they want to help others.
"Our kids here in Holyoke in particular have a really deep understanding on what it is to struggle and experience hardships. We have a lot of kids here who came after Maria and a lot of kids here who were affected by a large fire a couple years ago and their homes were displaced, so I think the kids here in Holyoke are no stranger to hardships," added Destromp.
Destromp says they are still looking for people in the community to pitch in and help with shipping costs to Australia.
