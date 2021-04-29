SPRINGFIELD, MA(WGGB/WSHM)-- The bill to fund a new Holyoke soldiers' home has passed both the statehouse and senate. But there's still some work to be done before it can go to the governor's desk.
When the bond bill passed the statehouse two weeks ago, It totaled 400 million dollars. But the bond bill passed the senate tonight after picking up an additional 200 million dollars for the project.
Western Mass News reached out to State Senator Velis to ask what happens next.
Velis told Western Mass News the differences between the house-passed and Senate-passed bill will have to be reconciled somehow.
Velis is urging his fellow public servants not to wait.
"We need to do this expeditiously and expediently as possible. We need to give Dcamp enough time to plan this, to finish everything they need to do because obviously, we have that Aug. 1 deadline looming when it needs to be done now and that is a drop-dead date. If the application is not submitted on that day, this project doesn't go forward. So again now’s not the time to play politics. It's a time to roll up our sleeves, get to work, resolve our differences. If it comes to a conference committee and get this to the governor's desk," Velis said.
If the full proposal isn't submitted by Aug. 1, the state will lose its 65-percent reimbursement from the federal government and have to apply for the money again next year. This all comes after nearly 80 veteran residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the home last year.
