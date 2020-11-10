(WGGB/WSHM) -- The board of trustees for the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is meeting Tuesday night.
The agenda included a discussion on the ongoing infrastructure upgrades currently underway at the home, as well as talks about a location for a COVID-19 patient memorial.
It's a subject that was brought up early on by the Holyoke Soldiers' Home Coalition, a group looking to improve all aspects of the home.
"The coalition greatly appreciates the trustees listening to our feedback and, in particular, for your assistance in talking with the administration about a temporary and perhaps someday permanent memorial for the veterans later on in the meeting. If there is anything we can do to help, we'd be happy to participate at any time," said John Paradis with teh Soldiers' Home Coalition.
The plans for the memorial come after an outbreak of the coronavirus killed more than 70 veterans at the home, leading to multiple investigations.
