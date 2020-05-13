HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Western Mass News is learning more about possible changes coming to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
The home's Board of Trustees held a meeting Tuesday night.
The board chair said studies are under way to look at reducing the number of veteran residents at the home, which has seen 88 die since the coronavirus pandemic began, 74 testing positive for the virus.
The board chair said prior to the pandemic, the Soldiers' Home had approximately 210 to 220 veteran residents.
That means more than 30% of the home's veterans are now dead.
They are looking at potentially reducing the bed number by about 50 in addition to implementing a $2 million project to improve infection control.
The state said the home's chief medical officer plans to resign as soon as his replacement is found.
“They should consider reexamining a death certificate that lists dementia in a patient who had COVID symptoms for the nine days that he became critically ill,” said Cindy Nothe, a family member of a deceased veteran.
