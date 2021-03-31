HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in a year, the flag outside of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is flying at full staff.

Earlier Wednesday morning staff at the Soldiers’ Home raised the flag as a symbol of hope for all.

The home's leadership said it's committed to ensuring the safety of the veteran residents and restoring the home to its rightful place, treating veterans with dignity, honor and respect.