HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- For the first time in a year, the flag outside of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home is flying at full staff.
Earlier Wednesday morning staff at the Soldiers’ Home raised the flag as a symbol of hope for all.
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Tuesday night, family members came together for a candlelight vig…
The home's leadership said it's committed to ensuring the safety of the veteran residents and restoring the home to its rightful place, treating veterans with dignity, honor and respect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.