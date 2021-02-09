HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Soldiers' Home Special Committee held a virtual public hearing Tuesday morning.
The focus was on the home's board of trustees both before and after the deadly coronavirus outbreak last March, which left more than 70 veteran residents dead.
Reports have shown that staff combined residents who had COVID-19 on the same floor with those who did not.
One board member said it was former Superintendent Bennett Walsh who made that decision.
State Senator John Velis asked what protocols are now in place in the medical chain of command?
“I would say that going forward, the appropriate thing to do is to have someone who is qualified to make those decisions themselves in that superintendent position. Additionally, I would say that they should have the capability of asking, even having a background and knowledge in a medical environment, given the ability to ask the question to the nurse about, ‘well what are the impacts of this going to be? what are the infectious disease implications of this?’ from my understanding from the Pearlstein Report is that none of those inquiries were made, that it was just a go-ahead,” Board Member Isaac Mass said.
Mass went on to say that the home now has an infectious disease nurse specialist.
He also said there was a quote critical lack of staff completely at the time of the tragedy at the home.
