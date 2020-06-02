HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- According to the state, 76 veterans who died at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home have tested positive for COVID-19, but today, there is the beginning of positive news for the community.
For weeks, the sounds and the sight of the refrigerated trucks outside the home have served as a somber reminder to the community about the deadly COVID-19 outbreak within the facility’s walls.
Tuesday, residents said they woke up to find the truck was being removed for the first time in months.
Those who live across the street from the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home heard only the sounds of nature again.
The ambient noise was a welcome change from what these residents have seen and heard for the last two months.
“The refrigerating unit runs all the time, and so when the televisions are off at night, it’s a pretty prominent noise to hear the truck,” said Paula Marcotte.
Marcotte lives right across the street from the Soldiers’ Home, where more than 70 veterans have died testing positive for the virus.
She said the refrigerated unit, which appeared at the end of March, is gone along with the tents set up at the back of the facility.
“We were somewhat alarmed also that all three of us had been in the facility bringing my dad to the physical therapy sessions,” she said.
She lives with her father, 98-year-old veteran Richard, who went to the Soldiers’ Home for outpatient treatment.
She said she was told to stop bringing him in mid-March.
For a daughter who had once considered placing her father in the home’s care, she said the news of the outbreak made her thankful she didn’t.
“I knew how restrictive it could be in there,” she said. “The rooms are very small. You have to share a room in most cases.”
Built in the 1950s, the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home has had its ups and downs, particularly in reputation.
“The care was amazing, and they were great to my sister-in-law and my family,” said Steven Connor, director of Central Hampshire Veterans’ Services.
Connor has had loved ones live in the facility in the past, but by 2017, he said issues of space and staffing became a problem.
“I was struggling with what I was hearing, what I was seeing,” he said.
The new interim head of the Soldiers’ Home has called for 50 fewer beds going forward saying it cannot house the more than 210 veteran residents living in the building at the beginning of the outbreak.
Connor said the need for senior veteran housing will overwhelm the proposed 170-bed limit.
“The need for veterans to be able to go into that home is only going to get bigger now with the Vietnam veterans aging out,” Connor said
He believes another building needs to be added to the campus to accommodate veterans safely going forward, but he fears the memory of the deadly outbreak could cause state officials to go in a different direction
“I think it’s a black eye to the state and to this administration what happened,” he said. “There’s fear among families and others that because of this, they’re just gonna close the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home and move everybody to Chelsea.”
In the meantime, Connor said the small changes around the facility serve as a symbolic beginning of the end to a painful time.
“This is at least the sense that the worst is over, and that, you know, we no longer have to be waiting every morning to wake up and see who else has passed,” he said.
Whether or not the public can feel confident placing loved ones there again is a different question altogether.
“I feel if he had been in there, he would no longer be alive,” Marcotte said. “We’re at peace with his going, but the fact that I wouldn’t be able to be there to comfort him breaks my heart for these people that aren’t able to be with their loved ones at this time.”
The governor mentioned at a press conference last week that the independent investigation into home is wrapping up. Superintendent Bennett Walsh remains on paid administrative leave.
