HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WHSM) -- Leaders of the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home provided an update to their trustees in a remote meeting Tuesday.
Western Mass News was on the line getting answers on the future of the home.
Former Superintendent Paul Barabani is speaking out as the integrity of the building is called into question.
The Holyoke Soldiers' Home Board of Trustees held the meeting to discuss the future of the facility after one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the country
“We are now at a place where we have stabilized the home, and we are concluding a phase which we call crisis response and management, which lasted through March 30 to the month of May,” Board Chairman Kevin Jourdain said.
Now the veterans’ home is entering the next phase which they're dubbing the transition and rebuilding phase set to continue through the end of December.
This as the long term stability of the facility is called into question.
Jourdain addressed the home’s infrastructure.
“One could raise the question that the building has outlasted its legitimate viability,” he said.
Now Former Superintendent and retired colonel from the Massachusetts Army National Guard Paul Barabani is breaking his silence for the first time since the outbreak.
In a statement released Tuesday night, he expressed empathy for the lives lost at the home but also said the following:
“I see no need to wait for the results of multiple investigations or do another study prior to moving forward. We know what the problem is, and the solution is in plain sight.”
Barabani referred to a 2012 renovation plan that's still active as a veteran affairs construction grant, which has been awaiting a match for funds by the state all these years.
Barabani states: “It is time for action by the administration and legislature to fulfill their “moral and statutory obligation” to provide the state matching funds to allow the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke to rise from this tragedy and be transformed into a national model for quality veteran care…”
In his statement, he refers back to a letter from Gov. Charlie Baker from 2015 during his transition to retirement that says:
“The board, the governor, the secretary of Health and Human Services and the secretary of Veteran Services bear a shared responsibility to ensure that the home continues to deliver high-quality care to the veterans it serves. This is a moral as well as a statutory obligation given the nature of the services that the Soldiers’ Home provides.”
In the meantime, Val Liptak will remain head administrator.
A new interim executive management team will be put in place for the next several months to develop a long term strategy for the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home.
“The needs of 1952 and the needs of 2020 and beyond are no longer there,” Jourdain said. During Tuesday’s meeting, it was revealed that the Massachusetts National Guard will continue to provide help and assistance to the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home through the end of July. Officials said some have shown interest in transitioning to civilian roles afterward.
