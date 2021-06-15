holyoke soldiers home generic

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Soldiers' Home Board of Trustees is reopening the search for a new superintendent.

This comes after their first choice confirmed he will not be taking the job.

Back in April, the board tapped Rick Halloway, the current administrator of the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise to lead Holyoke’s home.

But now Halloway said he won't make the move.

Now the board will resume their search to replace former Superintendent Bennet Walsh who headed the home when at least 77 veteran residents died during the coronavirus outbreak of 2020.



