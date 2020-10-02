HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers' Home has stepped down.
The facility's board of trustees told Western Mass News that Bennett Walsh's resignation was received and effective today.
In the letter, Walsh said that it had been a "tremendous honor" to serve as superintendent and that he "appreciated the opportunity to serve my fellow veterans and I strived every day to do my best for them and their families."
The board added in a statement:
"The Board of Trustees looks forward to a thoughtful and robust search process to fill this critical leadership position. The Board of Trustees will seek a candidate who is highly qualified and able to lead the facility to its full potential to provide our veterans with the outstanding care they so richly deserve. The Board is also fully engaged to ensure that the state’s commitments to implement the Pearlstein report recommendations are realized. The Board is also highly supportive of the current efforts to ensure that the capital needs of the Home are met and will continue to partner with state and federal leaders, healthcare providers, residents, families and other key stakeholders to make this vision a reality. There is much work ahead of us."
Walsh noted in the letter that he would waive his right to a hearing before the board on October 5. The board added that that meeting has now been canceled.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
