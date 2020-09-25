BOSTON (WGGB/WSHM) – The Holyoke Soldiers’ Home is now at the center of a first-in-the-nation criminal case.
The superintendent is now facing criminal charges in the COVID-19 outbreak that left 76 veteran residents dead.
The former medical director has also been indicted.
The announcement comes after a months-long investigation from Mass. Attorney General Maura Healey.
Healey said Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Care facing charges, believed to be the first case in the country regarding a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care facility.
She said it all came down to their critical decision to combine healthy and sick veterans into one dementia unit.
Healey said after speaking with the families of those who passed away, it was the stories of five veterans who were healthy that helped her team arrive at the charges.
She said those veterans were not showing COVID symptoms when they were crammed into the dining room of the consolidated dementia unit with vets who were showing symptoms.
The unit consolidation happened in March.
There are twenty charges in all.
“Yesterday afternoon, a grand jury returned indictments against Walsh and Clinton for causing or permitting serious bodily injury or neglect of an elder during the COVID-19 outbreak. Each defendant is facing ten counts total - five counts for the criminal neglect charge and five counts for the serious bodily injury charge,” Healey explained
Right now, there are no charges against the nursing officials at the home who were also mentioned in the governor’s report by Mark Pearlstein.
Healey said if new evidence is brought forth that could change.
The negligence charge could bring three years in state prison each and the bodily injury charge carries 10 years.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
