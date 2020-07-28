HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are following developing news this morning from the Holyoke Soldiers Home,
The Executive Office of Health and Human Services told Western Mass News that a veteran who had clinically-recovered from COVID-19 once again began experiencing symptoms.
That resident was transported to an area hospital and has since tested positive.
"The Home is immediately taking necessary precautions and is performing full-house testing with support from the Massachusetts National Guard, and temporarily suspending all visitation," the statement added.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
