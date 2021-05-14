HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)--The Holyoke Soldiers' Home has come one step closer to a complete rebuild. The differences between the two bills passed in the statehouse are finally being ironed out. This final version puts down $400 million in funds to design and build a brand new Soliders' Home in Holyoke. The Bill also includes an additional $200 million for veteran housing across the state.
Western Mass News sat down with state Senator John Velis, he tells us this bill is critical in ensuring the tragic events that took place in the Soldiers' Home during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will never happen again.
"I don't like to use the word closure, but in some sense when the governor signs this bill, it will open up a new chapter and we can go forward and know that if something like this comes forward again, COVID-19 or some other type of crazy thing, we will be in a much better position with this new facility to take care of our veterans," Velis said.
Now that this final version has been approved, the Bill will head back to each chamber to be accepted, then it'll head to the Governor's desk to be signed. Senator Velis tells us time is of the essence. The state department in charge of writing up a federal proposal can't begin working on it until the bill passes.
"My hope is that for the legislature we are going to get this done next week, and then Governor Baker needs to immediately follow suit. Enough time has passed, we need to get this done and I have every confidence that it'll be done next week," Velis said.
The State has until Aug.1 to submit its proposal to the Federal Government. If met, the project will be eligible to receive a 65-percent reimbursement for the new home.
