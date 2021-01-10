HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 90-year-old Korean War veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has passed way after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies.
The daughter of Dennis Thresher, Cheryl Turgeon, told Western Mass News her father's passing was potentially due to lingering pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.
After testing positive, his health continued to deteriorate.
Thresher, who lived at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home for three years, was sent to the Holyoke Medical Center before passing away.
There was a ceremony held at the home on Sunday in Thresher's honor. The funeral arraignments will be held later this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.