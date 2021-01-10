HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A 90-year-old Korean War veteran at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home has passed way after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies. 

The daughter of Dennis Thresher, Cheryl Turgeon, told Western Mass News her father's passing was potentially due to lingering pneumonia caused by the coronavirus.

Dennis Thresher's ceremony at HSH

(Western Mass News photo)

After testing positive, his health continued to deteriorate.

Thresher, who lived at the Holyoke Soldiers' Home for three years, was sent to the Holyoke Medical Center before passing away.

Ceremony for Dennis Thresher

(Western Mass News photo)

There was a ceremony held at the home on Sunday in Thresher's honor. The funeral arraignments will be held later this week. 

Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather.  Download the Western Mass News App

You can now get the latest Western Mass News headlines on Alexa.  Click here to activate the skill.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.