HOLYOKE, MASS. (WGGB/WSHM) -- A long-term resident at the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in quarantine in a private room, the Department of Veterans' Services confirms.
"The Veteran was quarantined as soon as we received positive test results for COVID-19," Massachusetts Dep. of Veterans' Services representative, Anthony Preston says.
He tells Western Mass News local and state public health officials were notified and that 'appropriate public health measures' were taken.
"The Soldiers’ Home has been and will continue to operate under the guidance of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, and Department of Veterans Affairs, including additional cleaning measures per current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines," noted Preston.
We're told employees caring for the Veteran, who has not been identified, 'have been and are continuing to employ proper procedures.'
"...Including all recommended use of personal protective equipment (PPE)," says Preston.
No word when the Veteran was tested and when the positive test came back.
Last Saturday the Holyoke Soldiers' Home implemented visitor restrictions.
Preston tells Western Mass News in addition to adhering to CDC cleaning guidelines, additional measures taken include the following:
- Starting on Saturday, March 14, 2020, restricting all visitors to the facility.
- Taking the temperature of employees as they enter the building.
- Adding hand sanitation stations for employees as they enter the building and throughout the facility.
- Disinfecting and treating high touch areas throughout the day.
- Taking daily temperatures of the residents.
- Posting signage on proper hand hygiene and how to prevent the spread of respiratory diseases like the flu and COVID-19.
- Restricting movement of residents in the Long Term Care Facility and the Independent Living Facility.
- Sending regular communications to update veterans, families and staff on current guidance for infection control and prevention
Further details have not been released by the MA Dep. of Veterans' Services at this time.
Western Mass News will provide more information as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.