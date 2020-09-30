HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The board of trustees for the Holyoke Soldiers' Home have met virtually.
The group formally convened for the first time since criminal charges were filed against Superintendent Bennett Walsh and former Medical Director David Clinton. Those charges are in response to the 76 veteran residents who died after testing positive for COVID-19.
The board meeting addressed the home's renovation, and as indicated in the agenda, the executive session was the only place board members were willing to discuss Walsh.
The group is facing not only the criminal charges against Walsh but also his termination, which was ruled invalid by a judge.
The decision from Hampden Superior Court claimed was that state health officials did not have authority under the law to fire Walsh and that only the board of trustees has that power.
So with Walsh’s employment status weighing on the board tonight, they
went into executive session at the end of the meeting, however, not without addressing the public first...
"If you're listening to hope around that we might say something about other matters that may have made their way into the news or the courtrooms of western Massachusetts, unfortunately, you are to be disappointed," said Kevin Jourdain, the chair to the board of trustees.
The bulk of the public meeting involved the renovation of the home. Representatives from Design Firm Payette gave an update on their work.
The 12-week rapid planning deadline concludes in early November, and representatives re-iterated that their biggest funding deadline is in April.
They said the most important part of their planning so far has been listening to input from the community.
"We did meet with some residents of the home, we did meet with family members, we met with some employees, we met ways legislators, we met with the coalition," said the owner of Payette, Scott Parker.
As for last week’s criminal charges filed against Walsh and Clinton, Western Mass News checked in with court officials on Wednesday to see when the arraignment will take place. They told us that the date in Hampden Superior Court has not been scheduled yet.
