HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Coronavirus concerns have forced the cancelation of this year's Holyoke St. Patrick's parade and road race.
The road race was scheduled for Saturday, March 21 and the parade would step-off on Sunday, March 22.
In an Monday afternoon press conference, Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse called it a "difficult decision."
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
