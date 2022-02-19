HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- The Holyoke St. Patrick's Day Committee hosted a vaccine clinic at the Holyoke Children's Museum Saturday from 10-2.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade will be back this year on March 20th after being cancelled for two years due to the pandemic.
Tessa Murphy-Romboletti of the parade committee told Western Mass News they are excited to bring the festivities back to Holyoke.
"That's why we had the clinic we wanted to be good community partners we wanted people to be as safe," she said.
Romboletti said people ages five and up were able to stop by and get their COVID shot, booster or flu shot.
