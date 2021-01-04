HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Holyoke city officials have canceled the 2021 St. Patrick's Parade.
Hearts were broken in Holyoke and beyond Monday night. The news also has an impact on city businesses who are trying to stay afloat.
“You really would have to have your head in the sand to think that we could go forward with something of this magnitude,” Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee President Marc Joyce said.
It's the news everyone hoped would stay in 2020, yet another event has been sidelined because of the coronavirus pandemic. For the second year in a row, there will be no St. Patrick's Parade in the city of Holyoke.
“The numbers looking the way they have been looking for quite a while now it was not going to get better anytime today and probably get worse actually after the holidays,” Joyce explained.
Joyce said the committee voted on Sunday to cancel the 2021 parade and road race. He said it was an upsetting decision to make, but it wasn't difficult.
“The writing was on the wall,” Joyce said. “It’s one of many things that have been canceled or postponed in the past 10 or 11 months, and I think there will be more.”
The event typically brings tens of thousands of people to the city, adding another blow to businesses waiting for much-needed foot traffic.
“We survived one year without this, but two is going to be difficult,” Nick’s Nest Owner Jennifer Schateauneuf said.
Schateaneuf said although they aren't directly on the parade route, the event is always a huge boost in revenue.
“Road race day is one of our busiest days of the year, so it’s definitely a huge weekend for us for every business in Holyoke,” Schateaneuf explained.
With the future still unclear, beginning a year many hoped would be a better start, Schateaneuf said they're holding their breath.
“St. Patrick’s Day weekend is always our kick-off to the spring or busier season so, to know there’s not going to be a kick-off, yeah, it worries us definitely,” Schateaneuf said.
Joyce said they are looking forward to putting on a parade once again in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.