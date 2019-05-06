HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We are learning more about the Springfield man accused of stabbing another man in Holyoke this weekend.
Police are claiming that the suspect spoke freely with them about his intent to buy marijuana before trashing the apartment where the victim lived.
Rodney Luc appeared in court Monday morning, insistent that he is not guilty of stabbing the man from whom he was trying to buy marijuana.
Court documents we obtained explain how a meeting between acquaintances turned into something more violent and bizarre.
The personal statements from each responding Holyoke police officer suggests an attempted drug deal gone south.
Officer said they found Casey Fitzgerald with stab wounds on Sunday at 614 South Sumner Street in Holyoke.
Police said that Fitzgerald was reluctant to give his name and information on the man who stabbed him, but eventually said "It was a tall black male wearing a red shirt."
Shortly after, police arrested a man who fit the description, Rodney Luc.
Police said Luc was carrying two knives and was wearing "a white bandanna wrapped around his hand covered in fresh bloodstains."
From there, the documents and an appearance in court paint an unusual picture of a suspect more willing to speak with police than the victim.
"I'm not guilty, I'm not hiding my face," Luc said in court today.
Police said Luc told them he took an Uber to Holyoke, looking to find weed from Fitzgerald and his girlfriend, with whom he'd previously smoked.
"Apparently, it sometime he fell asleep for about 15 minutes. He stated that he had $100 in his pocket when he woke up that hundred dollars was apparently gone," a prosecutors said in court.
It was then that the documents said Luc confronted Fiztgerald and the knife was pulled, but Luc's lawyer said it was done in self-defense.
"There was a struggle, but this was a fight that was precipitated by another individual," Luc's defense attorney said in court.
Police said Luc also admitted to setting off the fire extinguisher in the apartment before leaving.
Though the documents suggest that Luc didn't know how badly Fitzgerald was injured, police investigating the scene said they found blood stains throughout the apartment, in addition to the mess made by the fire extinguisher.
Luc was arraigned in court this morning. He's charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
The documents said Casey Fitzgerald is in stable condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.