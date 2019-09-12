Holyoke teacher resigns amidst child pornography investigation.

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A teacher in Holyoke has turned in his resignation amidst allegations that he was in the possession of child pornography.
According to Holyoke Public Schools Director of Communications Judy Taylor, Gregory Lisby resigned from his position as kindergarten teacher at Morgan School early Thursday morning.
We're told that Holyoke Public Schools had learned that the F.B.I. was investigating whether Lisby was in the possession of child pornography.
While no official charges have been filed, court documents regarding the case were made public earlier today.
Taylor says that all potential employees are to undergo a background check and are fingerprinted.
Lisby passed the background check when he was hired.
Taylor adds that Lisby worked as a teaching assistant in the Jericho Summer program.
If any community member has any questions regarding this investigation, Taylor states that they are encouraged to call the U.S. District Attorney's Office Project Safe Childhood hotline at 617-748-3274.
