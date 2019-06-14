HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A local high school teacher was sent home Friday due to what officials called "inappropriate communication" with a student.
Holyoke Public Schools spokesperson Judy Taylor said that the teacher from Holyoke High's North Campus was sent home before school started today and that the teacher will not be returning to school.
The teacher's name and the nature of the communication was not immediately released.
Taylor noted that the "proper authorities" have been notified about the incident, but because it's a personnel matter, the district could not comment further.
"Please know that student safety and well-being are always our primary concern," Taylor added.
Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.
