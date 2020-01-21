HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Western Mass News is getting an inside look into a unique classroom in Holyoke.
A 4th-grade teacher has created a replica hospital operating room, hoping to teach her students the importance of math outside of the classroom.
Western Mass News sat in on the class today and showed how this different approach is helping kids to learn.
Destinee Meeker, better known at Ms. Meeker is a 4th-grade math and science teacher at the McMahon Elementary School in Holyoke.
She spends her days going over numbers with students, teaching them the importance of math, and getting them excited to learn.
That's why she decided to transform her ordinary classroom into something special.
"This is their core math class, so I took the room and turned it into a hospital or Morse so a surgical room with different operating rooms," Meeker said.
Each "room" is a different chance to learn how math is used in the medical field.
"In operating room number two, they are working on general surgery. Operating room number 6 is a surgical board meeting...they are meeting to discuss the nurse's calculations for medications," Meeker explained.
But for ten-year-old Ceci Shoup, her favorite station is number one.
"My favorite part is operating room number one because you get to take stuff out of the bin or blood cells," Ceci said.
"There are doing different things at each station whether its word problems problem solving, working with equations...This is wrapping up our multiplication and division. So it's all based on those topics it's just giving them more practice with them," Ms. Meeker said.
Ms. Meeker told Western Mass News that her hope is that her student realizes that math is all around us.
"I think it just shows there are fun and engaging ways to have the students learn and work on our 4th-grade standers but still be able to enjoy what they are doing," Ms. Meeker noted.
And as for what her class will transform into next...
"I have a few ideas for the future coming up..." Ms. Meeker said.
