HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We have a follow-up to an exclusive story we first brought you back in February.
Tenants in a Holyoke apartment building have now retained a lawyer, and the city's legal department is getting involved after they claimed their landlord refused to correct health and safety violations in their apartment units.
The tenants we spoke with told us about an act of violence in the hallway they say happened, because the building wasn't secure.
"That man literally got stabbed, because," one tenant tells us. "There was no lock on our front door."
"At the time of the incident," stated Luis Casanova, a witness to the stabbing. "There was no doorknob on the front of the building."
Western Mass News was stopped several times on our walk through 463 Appleton Street by tenants describing how the unlivable conditions in their apartment building could've cost one renter his life.
"I walked in," continued Casanova. "I seen two guys running out the building so I rushed over to the stairs to see what was going on. He had a bunch of blood running down his side, and I asked him if he was okay and he said, 'they stabbed me, they stabbed me'."
Holyoke Police confirmed they're investigating a stabbing inside the building from March 5, more than two weeks later.
"You'll see remnants of blood still on the stairways," said Casanova.
Richard Lynch, the tenant we first interviewed two weeks ago, says he's being offered a cash settlement to leave the apartment.
"$750 won't get me and my son into a new apartment," Lynch tells us. "It takes up to $3,000 to move into an apartment with first, last and security and with moving expenses."
Lynch says he and the other tenants are retaining a lawyer.
Several tenants say they've stopped paying rent, demanding the broken elevators, broken stairs, and rotted cabinets be remedied first.
These are violations documented by the city's Board of Health in inspector's reports Western Mass News has obtained.
"For the last year," continued Casanova. "They've basically been telling me they're going to fix my apartment, but nothing at all has been done."
The Holyoke Board of Health and the Law Department confirmed over the phone that the city is filing a case against the property owner, leaving those who still live in the building to wonder what else it will take to find safety and solace in, what's supposed to be, their home.
"If things were being fixed that we're complaining about," says Lynch. "Maybe that wouldn't have happened. Somebody wouldn't have been stabbed, because they wouldn't have had access to this building."
We reached out to the landlord, who is based out of New York City, for comment on this story earlier today.
In regards to the numerous building violations, the property owner, Moshe Wolcowitz, stated:
"Most of the violations are outdated and have been taken care of. We are working with the city and intend to get everything cleared up."
Several tenants cited video cameras installed in the building without proper permits.
In response, Wolcowitz stated:
"I hired the company who does our fire alarm surveillance to install new cameras. I was unaware at the time that they never pulled permits. We are in discussion with the city regarding this matter and look forward getting this cleared up."
In response to Richard Lynch's refusal to pay the rent and the cash settlement offer, Wolcowitz stated:
"Cash for keys was intended to give him the resources he needed to find alternative housing (I am not obligated to do so), but so far he has refused to work with us, nor has he shown any indication of intending to cover his obligations. This leaves us no choice but to pursue eviction and obtain a judgment order against him."
Tenants tell Western Mass News the building's front door has a lock as of this week.
